Future Matildas and Socceroos flexed their skills at Gissing Oval this week in Football Wagga's skills clinic and 3x3 tournament.
The full-day program featured skill development drills and a World Cup style mini-tournament where players were put to the test on reduced size fields.
Erin Bunt's daughter Indi lives and breathes soccer, and participated in the school holiday program.
"Soccer's her life, so if there's anything to do with soccer she wants to be there," Bunt said. The 10-year-old attended the event with close to 50 other young players.
Bunt said school holiday programs such as this are a great way to get the children together for some fun while also working on some of their game skills.
Watching her daughter go through junior soccer programs over the past six years, Bunt said that she was pleased to see how many girls attended the Football Wagga event.
"Liam (Dedini) is so great with the kids and really helps them and the (Wagga Wanderers) rep coach is out there as well, it just encourages the kids to be their best," she said.
"Indi wants to do it as a career, and it's getting better for the girls, it's good to see there is a lot of girls here today compared to previous years."
Football Wagga have been pushing to increase girls participation across their programs, and hope to see a spike in girls registering this year with the women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand and Australia from July.
Skills drills were swapped for mini-games in the afternoon, with organisers overseeing an impressive four matches at any time. Players did well to self-monitor games and ensure they played fairly.
The program was run for children aged six to 12 over two days in conjunction with Beragoo Sports.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
