Holiday clinics help juniors hone skills

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:00pm
Indi and Madison take a break between their 3 x 3 games during the Football Wagga school holiday clinic at Gissing Oval on Tuesday.

Future Matildas and Socceroos flexed their skills at Gissing Oval this week in Football Wagga's skills clinic and 3x3 tournament.

