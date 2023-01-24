South Wagga are looking to hit back from last year's Twenty20 final to prevent a Cat-trick.
Wagga City are chasing three straight Twenty20 titles at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night.
They got the better of South Wagga last season, as well as in the only match up between the two sides so far this season in the one-day competition.
However Blues captain Luke Gerhard hopes having one of their strongest line up to date will help them deliver.
"We're still pretty disappointed about what happened last year in the final," Gerhard said.
"We're looking to redeem ourselves and hopefully play some good cricket. We've got some handy cricketers coming back into the side too."
Gerhard is joined by Jake Scott as the two inclusions from their big win over St Michaels on Saturday.
READ MORE
It means Brayden Ambler won't line up for the Blues, but Gerhard is pleased with the way the team is taking shape.
"I think it would be the strongest team we've had all year as we've always had a few handy players out each week," he said.
"We're going to have some headaches come the back end of the year but will have to look after the players that have been there throughout the year so far."
Meanwhile Wagga City captain Josh Thompson isn't expecting too many changes to their line up.
Thompson was originally in doubt for the clash with a holiday booked in with the Cats out the running before Wagga RSL were stripped of their points.
However the side is looking to make the most of their second chance to extend what is now an unbeaten record across both formats of the season.
"The boys are pretty excited to get into it," Thompson said.
"People like 'Richie' Turner and Aaron Maxwell are starting to get amongst the runs and they are getting amongst the runs pretty quickly.
"The T20 format will just be a slight adjustment so we're looking forward to seeing what they can do.
"They are both fantastic cricketers, that's the way they enjoy playing so hopefully they can play their natural game as both of them are the most exciting to watch in our team."
After a slow start to the season for the Blues, losing their first three one-day matches, they come into the clash courtesy of big wins over Kooringal Colts and St Michaels.
As such Thompson is expecting another tough clash.
"It is always good to make the final, T20 is a funny game, but I think it will be another good contest," he said.
"We've had a few tussles over the years so it will be a good one to watch.
"Everyone from both sides are very competitive and it is always a good game of cricket against them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.