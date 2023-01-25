A Riverina woman has been honoured for her many years of service to the community and especially to women.
Baltow's Annie Kiefer has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and was taken by surprise when she learned of the accolade.
Ms Kiefer was taken by complete surprise when she learned of the esteemed award.
"When people volunteer I don't think they have an idea they are going to be rewarded at the end of it. They just do it because it needs doing," she said.
"You just want to help out in ways that you can."
Originally from Sydney, Ms Kiefer volunteered with the Country Women's Association for many years before moving to join her daughter in Batlow about two years ago.
Ms Kiefer's daughter was hit by the Dunn's Road fire in the summer of 2019/20 along with many other locals which saw her house come within feet of destruction.
Ms Kiefer recalled a particular circumstance when she was living in the UK during her teenage years that drew her to volunteering.
"My mother joined the Women's Institute [while we were living over there], which is sort of like the Country Women's Association here.
"I saw all the volunteering she did and I thought it was good because it made her happy."
As a result, Ms Kiefer was eventually drawn to volunteering herself, joining CWA in 2004.
Through the years she has helped out in many ways before eventually becoming state vice president in 2018, a position she held until stepping down in 2021.
Before that she previously served as state secretary from 2015 until 2018.
During her time with the CWA Ms Kiefer has also been a delegate to several councils, forums and roundtables dealing with issues such as energy, aged care and banking.
Ms Kiefer has also given much time to other volunteering ventures over the years including helping maintain the Sydney Botanical Gardens and volunteering at the Art Gallery of NSW.
She hopes by receiving the award, she can encourage more people to give of their time to organisations like CWA.
"So many people say I will join CWA when I retire because I'm so busy," Ms Kiefer said.
"I say to them, why don't you join now. You can do as little or as much as you like.
"I'd say eight times out of ten after they have joined, they contribute a lot. They think they don't have the time, but it's like that saying, 'If you want something done, ask a busy person.'"
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
