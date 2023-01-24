A third regular Southern District jockey has been banned by Racing NSW.
Following on from Kayla Nisbet and Jack Martin's suspensions, Jordan Mallyon has also been sidelined after a stewards inquiry following a betting probe.
Mallyon entered a guilty plea after being charged with having a bet on a thoroughbred race.
It was found Mallyon accessed Josie Nisbet's account on November 7 2021 and wagered $4556 on races run at Ararat, Benalla, Warren, Penola, Sunshine Coast, Sha Tin, Armidale and York.
He was also found to have placed approximately $830 on thoroughbred meetings through mulltis at Grafton, Sapphire Coast, Newcastle, Randwick, Gilgandra and Gundagai on another of Josie Nisbet's accounts between January and May last year.
He was handed a three-month suspension, which was reduced to eight weeks for the guilty plea and his personal circumstances.
Mallyon was also charged with giving false or misleading evidence at a stewards inquiry last October.
With his guilty plea, Mallyon had his two-month disqualification reduced to six weeks.
Stewards ordered the two penalties cumulatively.
His disqualification will expire on March 3 with the suspension to follow.
Considering that Mallyon had already stood himself down from the industry the suspension will expire on April 4.
