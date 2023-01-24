Brothers return to training without coach

Brothers' pre-season campaign is under way despite the club yet to finalise their coaching arrangement for 2023.
The club returned to training on Tuesday night but are still exploring their leadership options.
New president Zac Wilson expects a decision to be made shortly.
"We're still working on it at the moment," Wilson said.
"We're working through a few options at the moment and are looking to finalise something soon."
Wilson admitted the timing does make the return to training a little more difficult.
However he's confident the club can manage.
"Most of the blokes who are first grade players should turn up to training in half decent nick by themselves," he said.
Brothers are coming off a couple of tough seasons under James Hay and Brody Rigg.
After losing plenty of talent after the shortened 2020 season, the Wagga side were winless in 2021 and only managed three wins last year.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
