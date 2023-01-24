The Daily Advertiser

Former Lockhart coach Jake Phillips is making his return to the Demons for the upcoming Hume League season after taking a year off in 2022

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 12:00pm
