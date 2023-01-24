Lockhart has received another boost ahead of the upcoming Hume League season with former coach Jake Phillips returning to the Demons.
Phillips took a year off from football in 2022 however played 104 first grade games for Lockhart between 2015-2021 after making the move across from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
While primarily a forward with him kicking 66 goals at the Demons including 26 in 2019, Phillips also has the ability to play defensively with him playing down back for the entirety of the 2021 season.
Demons coach Tom Keogh was excited to welcome Phillips back on board with his coaching experience set to be massive for the first year coach.
"He's had coaching experience so it's going to be a massive benefit for me," Keogh said.
"Having that football knowledge just from my perspective being a first year coach and not having a lot of exposure to the league is going to be a massive leg up."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Keogh was also looking forward to seeing what Phillips could bring in a playing capacity with him adding some much needed experience to a young side.
"From a playing perspective he's really crucial because our team is full of young guys," he said.
"We have pretty good quality flankers, wingers and forward pocket style players, so it's great to have someone like him who is going to be a key position player.
"He can swing full forward or full back, he played his last year at full back and had a really good year apparently.
"It's a big bonus for me having him and Hunter (Lloyd) on board as they are two key position players and two parts of my spine.
"Hopefully I can get a couple more spine players and I think this team will shape up to be competitive."
The Demons have recently begun their pre-season campaign and have also locked in two trial games with them set to go up against Coleambally and Temora in mid to late March.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.