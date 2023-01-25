Hard work pays off for The Riverina Anglican College HSC students Advertising Feature

The Riverina Anglican College is celebrating the results of all their HSC students, especially those with top HSC results. Picture supplied

Congratulations to all of our graduating year of 2022.



As a key part of our Strategic Plan (2023-2027) we are committed to providing flexible pathways to meet the needs of all our graduating students.



The 2022 cohort is the perfect representation of how these three options complement each other and add to the richness of our learning programmes.

This year we had 92 students complete the HSC, 20 students complete the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP) and seven students opt for a non-ATAR HSC pathway.



We commend all students for their hard work and excellent results.



In the International Baccalaureate Sarah Sidiqu TRAC's 2022 College Captain achieved the highest possible ATAR of 99.95. Out of the 55,000 year 12 students eligible for an ATAR in NSW only 48 students received the perfect score of 99.95.

Sarah is currently traveling around Pakistan, Sarah was accepted into medicine at UNSW, UQ and Monash University. She has decided to attend Monash and will be studying a Bachelor of Medical Science/Doctor of Medicine at the Clayton campus in Melbourne.

The Riverina Anglican College has a number of top performing HSC results, with 36 per cent of HSC students receiving a subject mark over 80 in one or more of their subjects.



We congratulate Dhanush Dama on his ATAR of 90.85, Dama has been accepted in to University of NSW and will be studying Civil Engineering in 2023; Zara Hamilton for her ATAR of 90.80, Zara has been drafted to play for GWS in the AFLW and will be studying Exercise Physiology at Sydney University; and Henry Matear on his ATAR of 90.25, Henry has been accepted at Melbourne University and will be studying Commerce.

Dylan Edwards, Year 12 2022, Non- ATAR student achieved Band 5 in English Studies, Industrial Technology, Mathematics Standard and Construction (VET). We are very happy these students achieved their career goals.

The College is extremely proud of all our year 12 students for their dedication and hard work over the past two years and thank the staff for all they have done to introduce this world class educational experience to our school and our region.

"All our students have worked hard for their results which will give them deserved opportunities for next year," The Riverina Anglican College principal Geoff Marsh said.



"They were very supportive of each other and strove to do their best, while continuing to participate in the many extra-curricular activities available.



"As a group, their leadership of the younger students was exemplary and the entire TRAC community wishes each former Year 12 student well for the future.