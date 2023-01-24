While the Riverina was focused on floods coming from a swollen Murrumbidgee River late last year, residents of The Rock were fighting their own battle.
But, while those affected by the October/November 2022 floods have access to flood relief funding, The Rock residents living along Emily Street are paying out of their pockets for recovery.
Emily Street resident Yasmine Allen said every time the town is hard hit by rain, her street cops the brunt of it.
"We have flooded, I don't think it would be an exaggeration to say, more than 10 times last year," she said.
"Anytime we get a sudden heavy rain pour we will still have water flowing out the front anywhere from 24hours to 48 hours afterwards.
"The flooding that happened towards the end of last year was so significant and came on so suddenly that it was almost like white water rapids at the front of our house. "
Not long out of hospital after major surgery, Mrs Allen was forced to begin sandbagging her property in a bid to protect their home.
"When it started to rain we had to sandbag around the property and it was flowing that fast that my partner and I had to walk together to be able to get through it," she said.
"It was a challenge for us, so imagine what would happen if a child got swept away by one.
"We don't have a nature strip at the front of our homes, we have a ditch which the water is supposed to flow through to the drain but the drain is just not big enough to accommodate the amounts of water we get."
Months after the floods and Mrs Allen said there is still water laying around the property.
"With all the recent warm weather we have only just now within the last month experienced dry grounds," she said.
"Even when it wasn't raining the ground was still very swampy.
"We had to put down trailer loads of river rocks just to get access to our property."
Caring for her vulnerable family members was just another worry to add onto her list.
"It became quite stressful at one point because I thought what if we lose power, is nanna going to have access to her oxygen, how are we going to get an ambulance out here, it takes forty minutes to get here at the best of times," Mrs Allen said.
"At one point we were so flooded we would have needed a chopper to get her to hospital had she needed to go.
"I looked into the flood recovery payments the government and Centrelink are offering.
"The Lockhart LGA is on there, but when you look at the list of places under that The Rock isn't there.
"I called up and got through most of the process and then was told that our address isn't on there, so we aren't eligible."
The Daily Advertiser attempted to contact Minister for Flood Recovery, Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke for a response, but none has been provided.
Outside of Emily Street, Mrs Allen and her family face other challenges from the floods, including eroded and damaged main roads.
"Stone chips have caused our windscreens to crack. We had both our windscreens fixed and not even a month later they needed to be replaced again," she said.
Lockhart and The Rock mayor Greg Verdon says Lockhart Shire Council said most of the water late last year was contained to waterways aside from one or two residences.
"We completed our stage two flood mitigation work at The Rock and have improved the drainage along the Olympic Highway, so while it didn't stop the water coming down Emily Street, it did mean it went away a lot quicker," Cr Verdon said.
"There's still a lot of work that needs to be done in respect of mitigating the water that comes down Emily Street, but obviously that is all dependent on the available funding."
