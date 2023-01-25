The Daily Advertiser
What's on for Australia Day 2023 in Wagga, Griffith and wider Riverina communities

Updated January 25 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
Enjoying Australia Day last year are (clockwise from top left) Carter, 6, and Ilah Smith, 3; Robyn Fewell from Port Stephens; Emerson, 9, Aisha, 7 and Indiana Morton, 5, with mum Renee. Pictures by Les Smith, Madeline Begley

ALBURY

Albury's Australia Day ceremony will be held at the Noreuil Park Foreshore from 9am to 1pm. The community Rotary barbecue kicks off the day, with a welcome to country at 9.50am and the citizenship ceremony beginning at 10am. The awards presentations are at 10.30am.

