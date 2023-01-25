Albury's Australia Day ceremony will be held at the Noreuil Park Foreshore from 9am to 1pm. The community Rotary barbecue kicks off the day, with a welcome to country at 9.50am and the citizenship ceremony beginning at 10am. The awards presentations are at 10.30am.
There's no cooler way to have fun this Australia Day than with free entry to the Albury and Lavington swim centres and Aussie-themed celebrations. The fun kicks off at both pools from 10am and runs to 6pm. Pool capacity limits apply.
Celebrate Australia Day at the traditional Lions Club breakfast and Bland Shire Australia Day awards at Barnado Park in West Wyalong from 7am.
A brunch and awards ceremony in Ungarie starts at 9.30am, or you can spend the evening at Mirrool with a barbecue in Sunshine Park at 6pm followed by a movie on the silos at 8.30pm. There will be fireworks at McAlister Oval in West Wyalong at 9pm, as well as free pool entry all day at West Wyalong and Ungarie.
Carrathool Shire Council's official Australia Day ceremony will be held at the Goolgowi Swimming Pool Complex from 11am, with a free lunch supplied by the Goolgowi Public School P&C Association. The ceremony will be followed by a family pool party. A bus departs Hillston at 10am, with pick-ups at Merriwagga and in Goolgowi. Book through the council on 6965 1900.
A free community breakfast begins at the Lions Park in Ardlethan from 8am, with awards ceremony scheduled for 9.30am.
Proceedings get under way at 8am in Gundagai's Carberry Park and Cootamundra's Albert Park. Breakfast is followed by entertainment, speeches and the presentation of awards.
Breakfast begins at Brockelsby Recreation Ground at 8am, with the official ceremony starting at 9am. A family fun day will follow, and people are encouraged to bring a chair, rug, sunscreen, hat and insect repellent.
The Australia Day awards begins at Griffith Regional Theatre at 10am, with 64 new citizens to be welcomed at the ceremony.
The Survival Day family event is back even bigger and better this year. It will run from 11am to 5pm at Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre, with free entry for all, a host of cultural activities and free barbecue lunch. A free bus will run hourly from Dave Taylor Park, Kubank Park and Yawarra Park. Official proceedings take place at 1pm.
An awards ceremony and free breakfast kicks off the day from 8am at the Hay Gaol Museum. Giant inflatables will take over the town's pool between 2pm and 5pm, with a sausage sizzle and snacks also on offer. The pool will also host dinner and a movie on a giant screen from 7pm to round out the day.
Boorowa's official ceremony begins at the Boorowa Recreation Ground at 9.30am, followed by activities and lunch with the ambassadors at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club (bookings essential through the club).
Harden's breakfast begins at 8am in Newson Park, with entertainment before the official ceremony.
Wombat has all-day activities from 10am at Wagenbah Oval and include a tractor pull, markets and more, with citizens and sports awards at 12.30pm.
Proceedings in Young begin at 8.30am in Carrington Park, with the official ceremony at 9am. An Australia Day lunch in the park will start at 10am, with plenty of fun to be had - including egg and spoon races and 'toss a thong in the pond'.
An official ceremony at the Athenium Theatre will be held from 10am.
Free breakfast and entertainment kicks off the day in Mountford Park at 7.30am, with official proceedings including a citizenship ceremony beginning at 9.15am.
There's free admission to the pool party at Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre from 3pm to 8pm, with plenty of activities on offer, including games, entertainment, bush tucker and rides on the Lions train.
This year's Australia Day Celebrations will be hosted by the Lockhart Football Netball Club at the Lockhart Swimming Pool. There will be free entry, with a free breakfast between 8am and 9.30am. The official ceremony will begin at 10am.
Coleambally's Australia Day ceremony is at 8am at John McInnes Square, with the presentation of Australia Day awards and a free breakfast.
The ceremony in Darlington Point starts at midday at CWA Park and includes a free barbecue lunch. The ceremony is followed by an Aussie Day Summer Break Pool Party at the Darlington Point War Memorial Swimming Pool from midday until 3pm. Entry to the pool is free and there will be a giant slip and slide, prizes, free sausage sizzle and drinks. The pool is open from 9am to 7pm.
Festivities in Jerilderie start at 6.30pm in Luke Park. There will be an awards presentation, entertainment and a free barbecue before fireworks conclude the night at 9.45pm.
Narrandera's day will begin at 8am at Lake Talbot Water Park with a free breakfast prepared by the Narrandera Lions Club. The Australia Day ceremony, awards citizenship ceremony and the Narrandera sports awards, will be livestreamed via the Narrandera Shire Council Facebook page from 9am if you can't make it to the water park.
From 10am, the water park will be open to the general public with the pools open from 10.30am. There will be DJ playing. From noon, you can grab a free kayak from the boat ramp and paddle along the foreshore.
Meet at the ambulance station at 10.30am to join the Narrungdera Survival Day March down East Street to Memorial Park at 11am.
Barellan and Grong Grong will be holding their usual Australia Day gathering with live music a feature at both this year.
Barellan's Australia Day event is at the Barellan Pool from 11am to 2pm, where you can enjoy a community barbecue with entertainment from local group 3 Tiers. Grong Grong will celebrate Australia Day with a flag raising at 11am in Grong Grong Park, then from noon at Royal Hotel Grong Grong for a community day with yabby races plus fun and games.
Celebrations begin in Tumut's Stockwell Gardens with a free barbecue breakfast from 8am. The official program of citizenship ceremony and local awards begins at 9am. Batlow's community celebrations start in Memorial Park at 9am, and Tumbarumba's at the Creekscape from 10.30am, with breakfast, entertainment and local awards.
A morning awards ceremony will be held at the Adelong S&C Club with free morning tea, hosted by the Adelong Progress Association. In Talbingo, residents and visitors are invited to Miles Franklin Park for a barbecue dinner from 5pm. Official proceedings will commence at 6pm.
Free breakfast is on in Gloucester Park from 8.30am before official proceedings. The Temora Pool hosts a party from 3pm to 9pm with free entry and water slide, activities, music and freebies.
The Ariah Park Australia Day ceremony will take place at Davey Park from 8am with a free breakfast. The Ariah Park Swimming Pool will also host a pool party 11am to 8pm. There will be a jumping castle, inflatable obstacle course and free barbecue.
Along with the traditional awards ceremony, free community breakfast, and citizenship ceremony, this year's community events also featured a new First Nations opening event, 'Mawang ngiyanhi bala Yarruwala - Together we are Strong and Mighty', held on Tuesday at the Wollundry Lagoon Amphitheatre.
The event included a smoking ceremony, cultural walk and a free community concert with Wiradjuri songs and traditional dance with a performance by The Mighty Yak.
Wagga's Australia Day awards ceremony will be held at the Wagga Civic Theatre from 7pm on Wednesday. General admission tickets are available through the Civic Theatre booking office - civictheatre.com.au or call 6926 9688.
Australia Day kicks off in the Victory Memorial Gardens with free breakfast from 7am. There will also be a live sand sculpture demonstration, face painting, thong throwing competition and Australia Day-themed cookie decorating.
A citizenship ceremony begins on the main stage in the gardens at 9am.
***While all care has been taken when compiling this guide, please check council websites and Facebook pages for the latest event details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.