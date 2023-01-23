Two men have been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a two-car crash between Narrandera and Leeton.
Emergency services were called to the Irrigation Way at Mackellar Road, Cudgel, at 7.13am on Tuesday following reports of a crash.
Upon arrival emergency services found two men trapped in one of the vehicles.
The men included a man aged in his 40s, and a teenager who sustained a wrist and leg injury.
The crash had closed the Irrigation Way in both directions between the Newell Highway at Narrandera and Mackellar Road.
The road reopened about 9.40am.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
