BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Breath taking at first glance, this brand-new build radiates elegance and luxury throughout.
High-end finishes and superb craftsmanship combine to create a excellent low-maintenance design, with the modern family in mind.
The unique floor plan features three separate living zones wrapping around the centrepiece of the house, the stunning courtyard, and provides unbelievable family and entertaining space.
All living spaces are filled with natural light reflecting off the high ceilings and beautiful floor-to-ceilings windows.
An entertainer's dream, with a gourmet kitchen including a spacious butler's pantry, and ample bench and storage space.
The stylish appliances and finishing touches of this modern kitchen will have your guests in awe.
Flowing out onto the open and airy living and dining, then out to the incredible alfresco area.
With an in-built barbecue area and wine fridge, the outdoor entertaining proves to be equally impressive.
With four queen-sized bedrooms all appointed with built-in wardrobes and convenient access to the lavish bathrooms, the main retreat offers it's own private sanctuary at the rear of the house.
Showcasing spacious design and premium features, this Gobbagombalin home is a must inspect.
