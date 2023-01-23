January 26 means different things for different people, but it takes on extra significance for one section of the Wagga community.
For Australia's Indian community it is a day of great pride because January 26 also happens to be 'Republic Day', which commemorates the adoption of the constitution of India in 1950.
This day is an important part of the establishment of modern India as a nation after the end of British rule on August 15, 1947.
The Indian Independence Act of 1947 transferred legislative authority from the British to an Indian constituent assembly, according to Britannica, which spent the next few years drafting and debating a new constitution.
January 26 was chosen as the date for the constitution to take effect as it was the same day in 1930 when political party the Indian National Congress called for India's independence.
Here in Wagga, hundreds of Indian families will gather together at a community centre in Lake Albert to celebrate the day.
Manoj Dundigalla from the Wagga Indian Community group said the event brings the generations together to play lots of games, hear music, dance and eat lots of food.
Akhilesh Udeniyan said the day is also about passing knowledge of their culture down the generations.
"To encourage our kids to learn our history, what we did and why we celebrate this day," he said.
Mr Udeniyan has been in Australia for nine years and Republic Day is doubly special for him.
"As a coincidence it has created a history for us. As an Australian citizen, we are celebrating not only Republic day, but Australia day as well. So it's a really good pleasure for all of us," he said.
The annual event also serves the Wagga community as an important point of call for recent immigrants to the region.
Tejas Lakhani moved to Wagga four years ago and credits the Republic day event with helping him settle in a new community.
"My first exposure to the [Wagga] Indian community was through the Republic day event. Not only did I meet Indians, but I landed my first job, it's very symbolic for me," he said.
"There are so many people who come in who didn't know people in Wagga, who need help, who need assistance, who need support.
"And yes it's a celebration, but more than anything it's about getting the community together to welcome new people ... and to let them 'know you're not alone', all of us have been through the same journey."
Ranjan Kanojia said Republic day is one of the important days on the Indian Calendar
"There are only three or four important days in India ... Independence day, Republic day and Diwali are the three main traditions we really want to celebrate and pass on to our kids," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
