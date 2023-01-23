The Daily Advertiser

January 26, or Republic Day, is a day of huge significance for the Wagga Indian community

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
January 23 2023
Some of Wagga's Indian community who gathered at the Botanic Gardens over the weekend will come together as part of a much bigger group on January 26 to celebrate Indian Republic Day: Ranjan Gupta, Kajal Kanojia, Manoj Dundigalla, Priyanka Udeniyan, Vinal Sutariya and Akhilesh Udeniyan. Picture by Madeline Begley

January 26 means different things for different people, but it takes on extra significance for one section of the Wagga community.

