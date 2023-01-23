A council in the eastern Riverina has launched a formal consultation process to develop a business case on demerging.
The Snowy Valleys Council has issued the development of an independent report on the pros and cons of demerging the council into the former Tumbarumba and Tumut Shires.
The shires were forcibly merged by the state government in 2016, however this has been met with fierce opposition from sectors of the community ever since.
To help prepare the business case, the first steps of engagement with the Snowy Valleys community could take place next month.
It comes just five months after Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman announced neighbouring local government area Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council would become the first council in the state to be demerged.
Professor Joseph Drew of the University of Newcastle has been selected to lead the Snowy Valleys demerger project and write up the report.
The professor will meet with representatives of key stakeholder groups, councillors, and council staff to collect information, feedback, and individual views on the issue.
Further community-wide meetings are then set take place in late March or early April.
"After the initial meetings with key stakeholders, I will return to Snowy Valleys to present my draft report at two community meetings," prof Drew said.
"These meetings will be open for all those interested and I'm looking forward to hearing direct feedback during these forums or via a survey provided to all attendees."
Last November the council agreed to engage the University of Newcastle to prepare a business case that could be submitted to the Minister for Local Government on the pros and cons of a demerger.
Notably, the report will be authored by three professors - two of whom are located abroad.
A council spokesperson said this scholarly rigour and independence will provide the community with maximum assurance regarding recommendations for a path forward.
The business case will also include an independent financial review and is set to return before council on completion before it weighs up its next move.
"My approach is to lay out the facts, the pros and cons of both sides and I will suggest what I think is in the best interest of the community based on robust, independent... work," prof Drew said.
He said at the end of the day the decision to proceed with an application to the minister to demerge should be made by the community and their councillors.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
