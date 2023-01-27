BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
A mixture of simplicity and bespoke detailing, synonymous with spectacular acreage properties, 9 Poplar Road is as livable as it is luxurious.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home provides a private oasis with impressive trees, and beautiful established gardens.
Located only minutes from Lake Albert, on a spacious five acres, this property commands tranquillity and elegance the moment you arrive.
Upon entering this luxurious family dwelling you will find a naturally lit, modernised kitchen and dining space creating a sense of connection to both lounge area and formal dining areas.
Numerous formal and casual living zones compliment the formal dining room and kitchen area.
Four generously-sized bedrooms with large windows lead the eye to stunning and peaceful gardens.
The main bedroom boasts a walk-through robe and renovated ensuite.
The other three bedrooms are inclusive of built-in robes and are serviced by the main bathroom with a separate toilet.
Heading outside, the fabulous alfresco area is positioned overlooking the enviable yard and paddock spaces.
Shedding accommodates car storage and also leaves space for a workshop and hobbies.
This property provides unquestionable value for people looking to a quiet lifestyle or a family looking for room to grow.
