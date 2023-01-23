Football Wagga is hoping to increase female participation in soccer across Wagga thanks to a generous donation.
The governing body received the funds anonymously, but they came with a request that the money be used to reduce the fees of women and girls registering with clubs in the region.
The hope is that reduced fees may help attract more players to local clubs.
Football Wagga's Liam Dedini said with the women's World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, it is the perfect time to actively invest in growing women's and girl's football at the grassroots level.
"It's come from a private donor who is keen to see female football grow within the area and obviously it's a good year for that with the success of the Matildas and having a World Cup on home soil," Dedini said.
"We had to try and put that money into female football and continue to develop the players we've already got and hopefully attract some more players to continue to grow the female side.
"The big goal for us is to be as close to 50/50 split of male and female players within our numbers."
Fees is one of the biggest deterrents of player registration across many sports, and Dedini said the organisation hopes that reducing them will remove a barrier to entry for some players.
Wagga United's Shandi Gibbons agreed that the reduced fees might help bring more players to the game.
A player herself, and with three sons currently playing, she said she might use the discounted fees to encourage her daughter to give the sport another go.
"With the rising costs of living, in some areas it becomes somewhat hard to get players registered, so I think anything that helps with that is a good thing," Gibbons said.
Combining reduced fees for junior female players with state government Active Kids vouchers, Gibbons believes there will be minimal, if any, cost to parents for 2023 registration fees.
"It sort of takes away all of those barriers that might inhibit the younger generations coming through," she said.
It's not just carers that will benefit from the discount though, with Gibbon saying the reduced fees will help bring more women into the game too.
"I think we're pushing pretty hard at the moment to get those older players back in, and cost is generally the first thing that people will mention so having Football Wagga give us that grant just means that we can reduce their costs and hopefully get those people across the line."
Gibbon said that there could be arguments that fees in future years would feel more inhibiting due to the 2023 discount, but believes that overall the reduced fees are a positive.
"On the flip side, sometimes it does make it harder that next year, when we don't have the discount but I think as a whole people realise that obviously these discounts are once off things, and once they get in and love it, I think they see the value in being there anyway," she said.
The discount will be automatically applied to female registrations for the 2023 season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
