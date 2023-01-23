The Daily Advertiser

Donation allows Football Wagga to subsidise fees

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 23 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Wagga is offering discounted registrations for all girls and women in 2023.

Football Wagga is hoping to increase female participation in soccer across Wagga thanks to a generous donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.