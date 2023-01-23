The Daily Advertiser

Wagga suburbs cop brunt of unexpected thunderstorm

By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:00pm
Suburban streets turned into rivers, homes were damaged and one Wagga business was inundated by water as a thunderstorm dumped torrential rain over parts of the city on Sunday.

