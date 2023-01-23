Suburban streets turned into rivers, homes were damaged and one Wagga business was inundated by water as a thunderstorm dumped torrential rain over parts of the city on Sunday.
The Kooringal Hotel was one of the Wagga businesses that copped the brunt of the heavy downpour, which resulted in water seeping through doors.
Kooringal Hotel manager Bianca McKenzie, whose home in East Wagga was also inundated with rainwater, said luckily the rain didn't affect the hotel's trade and it was able to open again yesterday morning.
"We just got a little wet," she said. "Being an old building it leaks sometimes when the rain is that heavy.
"The outside drains just couldn't keep up with that amount of water in such a short time."
NSW SES Wagga Unit senior officer Michael Cummins said some parts of the city recorded more than 65 millimetres of rain between 6.30pm and 8pm on Sunday, turning streets into rivers and parks into lakes.
Residents with their own gauges reported up to 85 millimetres in some parts of the city.
Wagga councillor Tim Koschel recorded 85 millimetres, while Boorooma resident Bev Rankin only recorded 21 millimetres of rain out her way.
Kooringal resident Keith Scott recorded 45 millimetres in just 45 minutes.
Plumpton Road resident Laurie Myers recorded 60 millimetres and Tatton resident Elaine Sibrey recorded 48 millimetres.
Several roads were also inundated with water during the thunderstorm, including Edward Street near Wagga Base Hospital, Murray Street and Kooringal Road, causing chaos for motorists.
Wagga resident Rhonda Harrison said she witnessed two cars in Murray Street with water well above the tyres as she was driving home from doing the grocery shopping during the peak of the storm.
She described the trip as "scary" and "nerve-racking".
Shocked Wagga resident Rebecca Ferguson captured the moment she discovered that her street had become inundated with water that had run off Willans Hill, via her neighbours' backyards.
Most of the water had cleared across Wagga by yesterday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the slight chance of a storm on Tuesday evening and again on Thursday, with up to four millimetres of rain possible with a shower on Sunday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
