The Tour De Riverina schedule has been released for this year with five races making up the calendar.
The tour will begin on February 26 with the Raymond Jarratt Classic being hosted by the Cobram Cycling Club while it will conclude on June 25 with the Butch Menz Memorial Road Race being held in Wagga.
Last year's winner Ethan Watt was looking forward to starting the tour with him hoping to spend a fair bit of time on the bike this year.
"I'm pretty keen," Watt said.
"I have a lot of other races planned for this year as well, so I'm keen to have a good year of riding.
"There's races like the HayCarters and I'm looking to do the NSW State Champs and the Tolland Open as well that's not too far away."
After graduating school last year, Watt now has a bit more time to commit to his practice with him pretty happy with how his recent training has been going.
"It's been pretty good," he said.
"Before nationals a few weeks ago I was really starting to knock out the k's and I'm just starting to get back into it after a week and a bit off."
Despite going into this year's tour as the reigning champion, Watt admitted that he doesn't feel a whole lot of pressure to perform.
"I don't feel it as much," he said.
"I'm not targeting them as much as I was last year, I will still go out there and go hard but just more of a training race.
"But I will still want to do my best and try and get a good result."
The opening race of the tour starts what is a pretty busy schedule for local cyclists with the Tolland Open being held the very next weekend over March 4-5.
A few weeks later is the John Woodman Memorial Wagga to Albury Classic being held on March 26 while the Cootamundra Cycling Club's Haycutters is being held on May 13.
The tour schedule also avoids the majority of NRS races with local trio Sean Smith and Myles and Bronte Stewart only potentially missing the third race due to competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on April 29.
Tolland Cycling Club rider Will Silver was also excited to see a bit of a change in the schedule with Cobram now hosting the opening race in the tour.
"The Tolland Classic is generally the first cab off the rank," he said.
"There's been a slight change to the program and the Ray Jarratt Classic will now kick things off for the Tour De Riverina which will be exciting.
"That is usually later in the year, so it will be good to mix it up a bit and have the Cobram race as the starter for 2023."
The tour will also finish a little bit earlier than last year with Silver saying that he believed the changes would make the tour fit in better around other cycling events across the state.
"They are mixing things up this year and some dates have been slightly modified," he said.
"But it's good to see it a little bit different and give each town the opportunity to host their event at a different time of year.
"There has been a fair bit of work go into the Tour De Riverina calendar to make it work around open's and stuff like that.
"They are working those dates around those bigger events to make sure we have a really healthy calendar for three quarters of the year.
"I reckon it's really exciting and I think they are going to release a full calendar that has all the events that local people can attend very shortly."
