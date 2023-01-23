The Daily Advertiser

The schedule for the upcoming Tour De Riverina has been released with five races making up series for 2023

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 23 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tour De Riverina schedule has been released for 2023 with five races making up the series. Picture by Jason Minato

The Tour De Riverina schedule has been released for this year with five races making up the calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.