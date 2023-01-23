Wagga's suburbs were lashed with heavy rainfall on Sunday night, causing flash flooding across the city and keeping SES volunteers run off their feet.
The rain, which began about 6.30pm and dumped up to 65 millimetres in some areas, came as a shock to everyone, including Wagga NSW SES volunteers who were working under high demand.
NSW SES Wagga Unit Senior Officer Michael Cummins said they responded to 30 calls around Wagga on Sunday alone.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The rain covered a large area from Kooringal Road right through to the Olympic Highway," he said.
"We had 30 incidents.
"That included areas in Tolland, Kooringal, Mount Austin, Glenfield Park and Ashmont.
"There were reports of up to 65-plus millimetres in certain areas in a short period of time.
"Most incidents involved water leaking into homes through roofs and light fittings, and there were plenty of requests for sandbags and unwanted water entering garages and patios."
Residents are warned to ensure gutters and drains are clear as Mr Cummins said a lot of calls relating to leaks were caused by blocked gutters and drains.
"Move any debris and clear gutters and drains," he said.
Mr Cummins said while the rain came as a surprise to SES, it is very typical weather for this time of year.
"It's always a tumultuous time of year this time of year with the hot weather and high humidity," he said.
"It was very unexpected, it just came out of nowhere really.
"My advice would be to keep an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology.
"There's been a lot of chance of thunderstorms, but it's very hard to predict."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.