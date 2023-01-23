The Daily Advertiser

Wagga SES responded to calls after suburbs engulfed by rain

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 3:00pm
SES Wagga Unit Senior Officer Michael Cummins was shocked by last nights widespread rain. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga's suburbs were lashed with heavy rainfall on Sunday night, causing flash flooding across the city and keeping SES volunteers run off their feet.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

