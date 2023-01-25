Swimmers are being warned to be safe inland waterways this Australia Day, with increased risk factors doubling the risk of drowning.
Ahead of the public holiday on Thursday, Royal Life Saving NSW/ACT (RLS) said factors like increased alcohol consumption and more people in the water can double the risk of drowning on public holidays.
RLS drowning prevention general manager Craig Roberts said men in particular need to be aware of their abilities when around waterways this Australia Day.
"In general alcohol is a factor in 16 per cent of drowning deaths. On a public holiday that rate jumps to 35 per cent, so this time of year we're asking people to double their precaution," he said.
"Men in particular need to know their limits when it comes to alcohol consumption in, on and around our waterways."
Mr Roberts said not only does alcohol impair judgement, and reaction time, but it also increases risk of hypothermia.
RLS regional manager Michael Dasey said locally, the recently flooded Murrumbidgee River is still recovering, leading to an even more heightened risk for swimmers.
"The river flow is still high which changes the dynamics of the river and how things occur," he said.
"We don't want people to not enjoy those environments, but do it with a careful and measured approach."
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is still considered one of the state's 'blackspots' for high drowning incidents, nine years on from a decade-long study in Australian inland waterways.
It's joined by rivers in more highly populated areas like the Parramatta and Georges Rivers in Sydney, The Hawkesbury River, and the Murray River.
"Since that was released, there have been numerous drownings within the confines of the Wagga [local government area]," Mr Dasey said.
"It has emphasised the fact that it is a dangerous river still."
This summer, 51 people have died as a result of drowning nationally, with 20 of those occurring in NSW.
Mr Roberts said people need to know their limits and avoid risk taking, check the conditions before heading out on the water and wear a life jacket. Keep an eye on others, especially children.
