For the first time in Wagga's history, the official Australia Day events will include a separate First Nations celebration ahead of January 26.
Wagga City Council has announced the official celebrations will begin with the 'Mawang ngiyanhi bala Yarruwala' event on January 24, with Wiradjuri elders welcoming the recognition of "Invasion Day".
"It's fantastic to us because it proves people are listening ... to what we are saying as a community and as a people," Aunty Mary Atkinson said.
In other news
"We are Australian and we want to celebrate, just not on that day. This event means we can all come together and do that."
The council reached out to local group Wollundry Dreaming to co-ordinate the event, which will include a smoking ceremony, cultural walk and Wiradjuri stories.
Wagga's deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said the new event, to be held at the Wollundry Lagoon Amphitheatre from 5pm on Tuesday, was an important recognition of the city's First Nations community.
"It is appropriate they go first and open up all the celebrations. It's an important cultural landmark for us that we show that kind of respect to our local First Nations community," Cr McKinnon said.
The event will be followed by the Australia Day awards ceremony on January 25, where outstanding local residents will be recognised for their commitment to the region.
On January 26, there will be a community breakfast held in the Victory Memorial Gardens followed by a range of "family-friendly activities" and the Australia Day citizenship ceremony.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.