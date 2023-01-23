Australia's climate is changing - now rental rules must too

Some years ago I wrote a column calling for a two-pronged approach to climate change. One approach is mitigation, which essentially means preventing it before it goes any further.
The other approach is adaptation, which means that we should adopt measures that would make the effects of climate change less severe.
So it was not surprising to read "From floods to heatwaves, and some renters sweat through indoor temperatures of more than 30C for long periods in summer", in The Guardian Australia last week.
It pointed out that roof temperatures can reach as high as 70C. The recommended safe limit is 25C for less than nine hours a day. That's according to data from Better Renting that tracks temperatures in 75 rentals across the country.
The tenant advocacy organisation says it shows the urgent need to regulate insulation in all rental properties. Meanwhile, residents of two Victorian towns near the South Australian border, in Kadnook and Powers Creek, have been told it's too late to leave as two bushfires encroach, The Age reports. VicEmergency told residents in nearly 50 properties "the extreme heat is likely to kill you well before the flames reach you" and to take shelter. This was followed by a Crikey headline which read "Not cool: push for insulation in all Australian rental homes as study shows dangerous heat levels." It pointed out that people in social housing often face hottest conditions and struggle to pay for air conditioning, advocates said.
They are calling for insulation to be regulated in all Australian rental properties as research shows some people swelter through temperatures above 30C in their homes for extended periods in summer.
Many of the hottest homes are those of people living in social housing, with some residents forced to go into debt to buy air conditioners, or hose down their houses to stay cool.
Executive director Joel Dignam said renters were recording temperatures of up to 70C in their roofs, with the heat travelling down and keeping the rooms above 30C for long periods of time.
"In winter insulation plays a big difference in keeping the warmth inside the home," Dignam said. "In summer it provides benefit in the opposite direction. "With the hot weather, it makes a difference to protect you from the heat from above."
He said some of the monitored homes were fitted with air conditioning, but because of the heat coming from the roof it did little to combat the temperature.
"Having insulation in a home is like having glass in the window panes, like having a flushing toilet," Dignam said. "It should be seen as an absolute basic. Leaving it out is not making an adequate home to rent."
Wongi woman Janine Tremlett lives in the Kimberley in Western Australia's north, one of the hottest places in the country. For at least 207 days a year, parts of the Kimberley hit 35C - the temperature at which heat becomes dangerous to humans.
Grace Dudley, an advocate at Kimberley Community Legal Services, said air conditioners were not provided in social houses across Western Australia under current policy.
Leo Patterson Ross, chief executive of the Tenants' Union, said most states had loose rules around air conditioning and insulation, despite many renters suffering now the hot weather has arrived.
"In every state and territory there's a broad statement that rentals have to be fit for habitation, but that's not enough to give tenants the certainty," he said.
Patterson Ross said an independent third party should have to assess each house before it's put on the market.
"A lot of this problem is that the standards of housing are built into the tenancy contracts. What needs to change is that an independent third party comes in and ensures the properties are up to the standards," he said.
The ACT is leading the country in terms of insulation requirements: from April this year, private rentals and public housing properties will begin having to be fitted with high-standard ceiling insulation. It is high time the rest of the country caught up.
