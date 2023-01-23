The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Country divers make way to Wagga for championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Wagga's Charlotte Seghers competes at the NSW Country Diving Championships at Oasis Aquatic Centre. Picture by Madeline Begley

There was plenty of action at the Oasis Aquatic Centre over the weekend as Wagga Diving Club hosted the annual Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.