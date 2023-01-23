There was plenty of action at the Oasis Aquatic Centre over the weekend as Wagga Diving Club hosted the annual Country Championships.
Athletes from juniors through to masters showed off their skill across platform, springboard, and synchronised dives.
Diving NSW CEO Gillian Brooker said it was a fantastic weekend of diving and a well put on event by the Wagga club.
"The divers that were competing did really well," Brooker said.
"Wagga had some new up-and-coming talent as well, which was good to see, and then they had members from before that have competed."
Visitors Hunter Diving took out the championships, while locals Alice Ditchfield and Annabelle Hannaford took first in the under 13 synchronised dives, and Xavier Grigg, Mikayla Wilson, and Beau Ellis each took first in their levels four and six pathways dives.
Brooker was incredibly complementary of the young divers from Wagga, saying she's excited to see how they all progress.
"It is fantastic to see them come through and hopefully later on in the year they'll be able to compete at the school championships as well," Brooker said.
Masters diver Ross Burden, of Canberra Diving Academy, was named most improved country diver at the event, while local coach and diving stalwart Allison Grigg received the volunteer of the year recognition.
Brooker said it was the first time the most improved award has been given to a masters diver, but that Burden's improvement over the past 12 months could not be denied.
"It's really lovely to see that the award did go to a master's diver, he was over the moon and I think he wasn't expecting it at all."
Hunter Diving's Joshua Lee had the five best dives of the day and was also named the sportsperson of the year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
