Wagga-born cross country skier Edward Woodhouse-Bedak is one step closer to his Olympic dreams, training in Austria with Snow Australia's 2023 junior development team this month.
After stumbling into the discipline by accident, Woodhouse-Bedak found a love for the sometimes gruelling sport.
"I always down-hill skied originally, and my school needed an extra person in the cross country relay team," Woodhouse-Bedak said.
"I placed eighth and thought okay I'm not too bad at this lets have a go next year and I just slowly got better and better to the point when we realised okay maybe we can drop down hill and just move to this."
The long-distance competitions are hard work on both the body and brain, with Woodhouse-Bedak saying they've helped him grow as a person.
"It's a lot of character building," he said.
"It's a lot harder and you've got to earn your downhill. It's very challenging at first, you're used to going up on a lift and coming down the hill. It's a bit of a struggle at times but it's very enjoyable."
Focusing on the new discipline, Woodhouse-Bedak found himself improving, and was named under 16 Australian cross country champion in 2022.
With selectors watching him progress through the ranks, he was invited to attend information sessions about the national training camp and decided to put his name forward for selection.
"They discussed the athletes and if you were good enough to make it, you were selected," he said.
"I was very very shocked, especially being one of the younger athletes in the group, it was a good feeling."
The 15-year-old is the youngest at the camp and has been enjoying working alongside athletes he's used to competing against.
"This is the first time every skiing overseas for me and I'm really really enjoying it, it's beautiful, and compared to the normal 10 or 15 kilometres we've got back in Australia, it ceases to disappoint, it's just kilometres and kilometres of snow," he said.
With little snow available at home, Woodhouse-Bedak has found the new sights and trails refreshing to train on.
Working with new terrains, Woodhouse-Bedak said the snow in Europe is different to the 'wet' snow he has access to in Australia.
"I've noticed the hills tend to be a lot steeper over here and the snow, it's much colder, but it's a dry snow," he said.
"You've got wet snow and dry snow, and it tends to be a lot more dry.
"Usually when snow gets crushed up and used a lot, especially during races, the snow tends to become pretty sloppy and with the heat in Australia, the snow becomes pretty sloppy and wet, so that somewhat benefits me in some of the races over here because a lot of the skiers aren't used to it as much, they only get wet snow during the races where I get to train on it year round."
The training camp is the first step in Woodhouse-Bedak's plan to make the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon Province, South Korea.
"From here it's all just stepping stones to get to the actual Olympics," Woodhouse-Bedak said.
Woodhouse-Bedak hadn't considered the sport's top competition to be an option until he was selected to travel with the junior development squad.
"It never really crossed my mind until I was selected to come on this camp and then I really had a look at myself and I thought, okay, we could, we could really make something from this," he said.
Though dedication to training and skill progression undoubtedly are in the hands of the young skier, he said there'd be no way he could even consider pursuing such dreams without the support of his parents.
"I honestly couldn't have done without them, their support and help over the years is phenomenal and I just couldn't have done it without them," he said.
Woodhouse-Bedak will continue to train and compete in Australia on his return, and looks forward to another successful year building towards his goals.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
