The Daily Advertiser

Woodhouse-Bedak looks to 2024 Youth Olympics from national training camp

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:33pm, first published January 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Woodhouse-Bedak with coach Alexei Sotskov after he became the under 16 Australian Champion. Picture supplied

Wagga-born cross country skier Edward Woodhouse-Bedak is one step closer to his Olympic dreams, training in Austria with Snow Australia's 2023 junior development team this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.