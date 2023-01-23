The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's latest aged care facility officially opened as first resident moves in

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 12:00pm
June Roworth cuts the ribbon to officially declare Wagga's new Signature Care home open on Monday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

It was an historic day for Wagga as a new aged care facility opened up in town and welcomed its first resident this week.

