It was an historic day for Wagga as a new aged care facility opened up in town and welcomed its first resident this week.
Signature Care facility in Turvey Park officially opened its doors on Monday morning, providing 144 much-needed aged care rooms for elderly folk from Wagga and the surrounding communities.
"We are very proud to open this home for Wagga," CEO Fabio Maya said.
"It's been six years in the making, it's our seventh home and also our best.
"We hope to fill it very quickly and provide care to residents of this suburb and town."
The facility will later be expanded to include a further 36 beds taking up the total capacity to 180 beds.
Such is the demand for aged care facilities in the region Mr Maya said the place could fill up by Easter.
"We've already got 108 rooms booked," he said.
"So it might be full by Easter, which is incredible."
Mr Maya said the staff are "fantastic" and that the business "hand-picked" the best they could get.
"They are just so calm, relaxed and very caring people," he said.
The cutting edge facility has a spacious dining room, glass-walled pavilion in a courtyard, a cinema and even features a bowling green for those desiring to keep up a bit of exercise into their latter years.
The facility also welcomed 800 people through its gates for its open day at the weekend.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack welcomed the opening of the "world class facility."
"This is a signature day," Mr McCormack said.
He said by opening the facility, the company is filling a gap in Wagga's aged care sector that "needed to be filled."
Mr McCormack said on top of the 144 suites at the facility, the construction had also created many jobs.
The first resident, June Roworth, had the honours to cut the ribbon, officially declaring the place open.
Mrs Roworth, 87, has been living in Tolland for the past 29 years, is looking forward to the new facilities.
"When I saw them, I couldn't believe it. It was like a grand motel," she said.
Mrs Roworth said the staff are "all delightful."
"I'm just so lucky to have such nice people looking after me."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
