Two of the Riverina's brightest draft prospects have spent the week training with GWS Giants as they prepare for their draft year.
Coolamon's Charlie McCormack and former Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas were two of the three Giants Academy members that spent the week in Sydney training with the senior squad alongside Orange's Matt Brown.
McCormack loved the experience with it giving him the opportunity to see just how much hard work goes into being an AFL player.
"It was unreal," McCormack said.
"I enjoyed every minute of it and it was a good experience and good to see what it is like to be at that level.
"How you've got to train and live the life really, it gave me that bit of motivation to know how hard you have to work and what you have to do to get there really."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
McCormack said it was also great to train alongside some of the Giants' star players with him able to pick up some tips during the training sessions.
"It was really good," he said.
"They teach you all the ins and outs and what you need to do and how to improve, you are just watching them and learning how they do it.
"They all chatted to you through the week and were up for a yarn about where you are from and how you are going.
"Then just giving you tips on what to do better and how you can improve."
Coming away from the experience, McCormack said the biggest lesson he can take away is just how much hard work is required to be at the elite level.
McCormack has made the move over to the Hoppers for the upcoming season with him set to be under the wing of Coolamon coach Jake Barrett to help him best prepare ahead of his draft year.
He will join Hoppers pre-season training this week, with him admitting that he couldn't wait to get cracking at Kindra Park.
Thomas is set to continue in the NAB League this season playing for the Oakleigh Chargers.
