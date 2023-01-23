The Daily Advertiser

Giants Academy members Charlie McCormack and Harvey Thomas spent last week training with GWS Giants in Sydney

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 2:30pm
Coolamon's Charlie McCormack spent the week at GWS Giants HQ training with the senior squad along with fellow academy members Harvey Thomas and Matt Brown. Picture from GWS Giants Academy

Two of the Riverina's brightest draft prospects have spent the week training with GWS Giants as they prepare for their draft year.

