Since being named chair of the Miss Wagga Wagga Quest four years ago, Ali Tanner has regularly gone above and beyond on behalf of the entrants.
From helping them write resumes to driving them to events, she has done whatever she can to give the young women a platform to succeed and grow.
This tireless effort and devotion towards helping others has resulted in Mrs Tanner being chosen as one of the nominees for Wagga's Citizen of the Year.
In other news
The nomination has come as a huge surprise to the Kooringal resident, who usually prefers to work in the background and give the spotlight to the quest's entrants.
"I was very surprised when I saw the email. It's not something I ever expected," Mrs Tanner said.
"It's lovely to be recognised for the work we all do as a committee, because the Miss Wagga Wagga Quest is certainly not one person."
Mrs Tanner said the greatest reward from her work was seeing the phenomenal growth of the young women who enter the quest over the course of the experience.
"They're brave, strong, independent and willing to step out of their comfort zones ... not only to grow in themselves and their own confidence, but also to contribute to the community and the beneficiaries they raise money for," she said.
Mrs Tanner has been a consistent and devoted volunteer across various organisations in Wagga since she returned to the city in 1993.
She has committed countless hours to assisting at local schools, Wagga Music Eisteddfod, the Wagga Sister City committee and on the Department of Primary Industries' Australian Olive Oil Sensory Panel.
"I like to see other people succeed and achieve. So I'm happy to help people do that," Mrs Tanner said.
"I've always appreciated people helping me to building my own confidence in the things that I've done, so it's only natural to want to step out and help others do the same thing."
Mrs Tanner said preparation for this year's Miss Wagga Wagga Quest is already well under way, with an information night locked in for February 15 at the Wagga RSL Club.
Wagga's Citizen of the Year will be announced at the Australia Day awards ceremony, which is being held at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, January 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.