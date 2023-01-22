Farmers in the region's northwest have been hit by up to 75 millimetres of rain even as floodwaters still rise around them.
David Rees runs a 40,000-acre property with about 6500 sheep located about 40 kilometres south of Ivanhoe towards Balranald.
On Saturday night the region was hit by a major storm with his gauge recording 55 millimetres of rainfall, and one neighbour recording as much as 75mm.
Despite not usually receiving any rainfall in January, Mr Rees has already recorded 110mm since the start of the year.
He said it comes on the back of a record year that saw the place receive almost a metre of rain.
"Our normal annual rainfall is 300 millimetres, but last year we had 965mm," he said.
"I'd never seen anything like it."
The next highest year was in 1974 when the place recorded about 900mm of rain.
Located near the Willandra Creek which flows out of the Lachlan River, Mr Rees' property is currently about 20 per cent underwater.
He said the waters began to rise back in July and are still going, but expects the peak to arrive in about a week and a half.
Despite this and the heavy fall this week, he sees himself as being "pretty lucky" to have plenty of time to prepare for the floodwaters and has not been impacted as bad as farmers further upstream.
"Because we are a fair way down the line with the water, we knew where to get out," he said.
Even so, Mr Rees has lost a truck to floodwaters and expects a lot of new fencing to remain underwater for a long time yet.
"I've got an exclusion fence [for foxes and dingoes] that was put in last August... and nine kilometres of that unfortunately goes through the lake system," he said.
"That fence is 1800 millimetres high and I estimate the waters are now a metre over the top of that."
Mr Rees said the biggest impact has been looking after the sheep during the rains.
He said while they usually try to prevent sheep from grazing on spear grass due to the fact it devalues their meat quality, they were forced to because of the flooding.
"All the country where we would normally put our sheep out of the spear grass [was underwater]," he said.
"That's an added cost and is in the wool [as well]."
He said disease and health issues have also been rife with the increased rains.
Meanwhile, Mr Rees' sister Dianne Huntly who lives upstream on the Willandra Creek at Mossgiel, 50km southeast of Ivanhoe was hit before the floodwaters even began.
The place copped close to 330mm of rain in October, causing flooding at the house.
"That was just from the rain and had nothing to do with the Willandra Creek or Lachlan River," Mrs Huntly said.
"So I had to get an excavator in to dig a channel out the back of the swamp [here] to join it up with another swamp and take the water away."
After that drama subsided, the farm was also hit by the floodwaters.
Mrs Huntly runs about 6000 sheep with 70 rams on the 30,000-acre and said when the flood peaked a few weeks back about 2000 acres went underwater.
Fortunately the floods at her place did not cause sheep to be stranded, however she said they were walking in floodwaters a lot of the time.
As begin to recede, Mrs Huntly is starting to see the impact with concerns she may have lost up to 15 rams valued between $600-800 each.
While the house escaped the floodwaters, the family was at one point forced to take extreme measures to access the house.
"We had to leave our cars five kilometres away near the road and the only way we could get in our out was by buggy [or a similar four-wheeled vehicle].
"Otherwise you'd get bogged because you had to drive through water just to get back in," Mrs Huntly said.
Accessing nearby towns was also severely impacted during the floods, with the family forced at one point to travel four and a half hours just to get to Hay.
"To go to Hay, we had to go to Ivanhoe, then via Balranald to Hay," she said.
While access to Hillston was also closed at one point, it has since reopened.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
