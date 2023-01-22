Temora trainer Daryl Breust claimed a memorable double on Friday night in Wagga with two dogs claiming drought-breaking wins.
Aston Master ($16) hadn't won since August 12 and was one of the outsiders of the field however a great jump from box five meant he was never challenged and streaked clear as he went on to win comfortably ahead of the Billy McGovern-trained Wow She's Sweet.
Later in the card, Aston Burton ($41) also broke through for Breust for his first win since July 1 with him narrowly edging out the Raymond Sims-trained Trixie Cade.
Ben Talbot also picked up two victories on the night with Aston Pivot ($2.50) and Cawbourne Ginger ($4.60) saluting for the Wagga trainer.
Aston Pivot picked up his first win for Talbot with him taking full advantage of his draw in box one to beat home the Rodney McDonald-trained Dana Ripper.
"The week before he was just very unlucky," Talbot said.
"He drew the two and he got tangled up and got into a bit of trouble because he is a big dog.
"When he drew the rail I knew he was ideally boxed, we thought if he is going to win he's going to win this race and he did.
"He jumped to the front and levelled up down the back and got away from them, it was a good win actually."
Cawbourne Ginger also picked up her first win since October 28, with Talbot admitting that a change in her training was starting to pay dividends.
"We gave her a bit of a let up because she wasn't going to her full potential," he said.
"We changed her training routine and did a few different things with her, she has PB'd and she has started to mature now.
"She is at that age now where she is ready to put her mind on the racing, so she is out of that puppy stage and hopefully she can keep going now and just keep putting them together."
Talbot in total had eight dogs going around on Friday, with him finishing the night with the two wins while three others placed.
"Cawbourne Rocky ran third, he has now had two wins and a third," he said.
"He is progressing and we will just keep stepping him back towards the distance now.
"Aston Whisky ran second in the final which is good, we had a pretty good night all round.
"We had a couple of wins and a heap of placings."
Wagga trainer Chris Glascott also picked up two wins with Pamjams Beau ($31) and Highway To Yell ($2.50) saluting.
