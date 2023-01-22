The Daily Advertiser

Temora trainer Daryl Breust picked up a drought-breaking double on Friday night in Wagga with Aston Master and Aston Burton both saluting

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 22 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cawbourne Ginger picked up a win for Wagga trainer Ben Talbot on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Temora trainer Daryl Breust claimed a memorable double on Friday night in Wagga with two dogs claiming drought-breaking wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.