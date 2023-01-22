Wagga City extended their unbeaten start to the season after wickets tumbled.
Bowlers came to the fore at Harris Park on Saturday, with 17 wickets taken and only 235 runs scored, but none did better than Sean Gaynor.
Gaynor took 5-17 off his 10 overs to help bowl Kooringal Colts for 117 and put Wagga City on the front foot.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was impressed with how Gaynor stepped up with opening bowler Luke Naumann missing from the clash.
"Sean's bowling effort was phenomenal," Thompson said. "He's actually one of the hardest blokes to face in the nets on synthetic wickets as he just does enough.
"He's not fast or slow through the air but the ball is always quicker when it bounces and it always does something left or right.
"It was just the perfect wicket for him as he's hard to defend and he's that pace where it is hard to attack as well.
"It was just outstanding and a real credit to him. He did really well."
READ MORE
However Wagga City struggled to chase.
While Thompson always felt comfortable, with Aaron Maxwell (33) and Ben Turner (28) getting off to good starts, both Hamish Starr and Darcy Irvine snared three wickets to prolong the chase.
Eventually Cats got there with three wickets and 15 overs to spare.
"It was a funny day as we sort of had everything under control the whole chase," Thompson said.
"It was just one of those things and I think because we thought we were going to win everyone just slacked off but to their credit they finished really well with the ball.
"For them to keep themselves in the game after a pretty disappointing start is a credit to them.
"It was a shaky chase and I'm just happy to get the win in the end."
The win has the Cats a win clear at the top of the ladder at the midway point of the season.
Thompson is pleased with how the team is travelling but their poor chase showed there is still plenty to work on.
Especially with a couple of big match ups against South Wagga this week.
"To be fair I think we were in control of the game the whole day but the last hour was definitely theirs and they bowled well when we slacked off," he said.
"I've had a chat to the group and said that's something we don't want to happen again."
The two teams will meet across two formats.
They will go head-to-head in the Twenty20 decider, in a repeat of last season's decider, on Wednesday night before the grand final rematch on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.