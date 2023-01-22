Ron Stubbs had James McDonald aboard with Country Championships contender Sparring, but it was former Young jockey Tyler Schiller that came out on top.
Schiller combined with Goulburn trainer Danielle Seib to win the Highway Handicap with Smokeshow at Randwick on Saturday.
After getting a late split, she went on to narrowly down the Billy Owen-ridden Iron Will.
Schiller was impressed with her efforts.
"I thought coming into the straight there was going to be a bit of movement and they all moved where I didn't want them to so late we had to duck back to the inside but I thought she was very brave to get up there," Schiller said.
"She held her own up the straight and let a good dash go when I asked her."
Seib was also happy with his ride after the pair finished fifth last time out.
"Terrific ride by Tyler," Seib said. "He had that good feel of her a fortnight ago, and it was part of the plan, as I wanted to get a rider that I have a good association with that could ride light."
Coming off a win at Moonee Valley, Sparring finished seventh, beaten by three lengths.
Meanwhile Rocket Tiger finished 10th in his race track return.
In just his second race since finishing 10th in the 2021 Golden Slipper, the Scott Spackman-trained four-year-old only beat one runner home later in the program.
He finished nine lengths off winner Diamond Dealer.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
