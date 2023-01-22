The Daily Advertiser

Schiller scores Highway success with Danielle Seib

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 22 2023 - 4:30pm
Tyler Schiller combined with Danielle Seib to win the Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.

Ron Stubbs had James McDonald aboard with Country Championships contender Sparring, but it was former Young jockey Tyler Schiller that came out on top.

