The Daily Advertiser

Albury schoolgirl Mary Baker's poetry included in Admissions, a new book of voices within mental health

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
January 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annette and Stuart Baker feel proud that their daughter Mary's work has been included with 'amazing voices' who have documented their experiences with ill mental health.

"Brains are funny things," reflects Heather Taylor Johnson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.