Josh Ayers back on board at Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 22 2023 - 3:30pm
Josh Ayers has recommitted to Young after taking time to reconsider his future.

After an off-season full of chopping and changing, Young captain-coach Nick Cornish is thrilled to have his most experienced player back on board.

