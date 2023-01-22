After an off-season full of chopping and changing, Young captain-coach Nick Cornish is thrilled to have his most experienced player back on board.
Josh Ayers has agreed to return to the club for a third season in the past four years.
After first arriving late during the COVID shortened 2020 season, Ayers returned to West Belconnen and went on to share the Les McIntyre Medal.
He then helped Young to their best result since 1998 and returns looking to end their premiership drought.
The atmosphere at the club was a big part of his return.
"The club is unreal, I enjoyed my team out there, the kids love it out there so it was easy," Ayers said.
"(Last year) didn't finish the way we wanted to, you don't really like to finish the year like that, but it is more the town and the club that have been unreal to us that made it an easy decision."
Ayers will once again travel from his home near Gunning in 2023.
However Cornish is thrilled to have him recommit.
Especially after the losses of his brothers Mitch and Tyler as well as Blake Hewitt while winger Jake Veney has suffered a serious knee injury playing touch.
"He's a very good player so it's very good to have him," Cornish said. "Especially not having Mitchell and Tyler there who do a lot of speaking, organising and helping out with the team so it will be good to have Ayersy, who was there last year, to bounce some ideas off."
Ayers is hoping to bring some of his experience to the club who have brought in a number of younger faces.
While their line up is far from settled, with a number of locals still yet to commit to another season, Cornish is expecting a very different Young outfit in 2023.
"It's obviously going to be a very different season for us having such a different side so far," he said. "We will have to see how the trials go and how we go at West Wyalong.
"It's exciting but I think it will be interesting."
Ayers is one of three Young players in the Riverina squad, joining new recruit Atu Tupou and Jake Walker in the mix.
After captaining Monaro to their Country Championships win in 2021 before being part of the team last year, Ayers is happy to be involved.
