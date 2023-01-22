South Wagga takes big win over St Michaels

South Wagga extended their good start to the new year with another dominant win.
After setting St Michaels 232 for victory at Robertson Oval on Saturday, the result rarely looked in doubt.
Hayden Watling stuck with four early wickets to put the Blues well on top and Saints couldn't recover to be bowled out for 57.
Coach Joel Robinson, who made 76 for South Wagga, was pleased to get another win.
"After a slow start to the season, even though we had a few players out (Saturday), we're starting to get more and more come back each week and know towards the back end of the year we're comfortable with where we are sitting and the results will look after itself if we keep playing this way," Robinson said.
Watling finished with 5-27 off 5.3 overs while Nathan Cooke backed up his good effort with the bat, scoring 63 as part of a 133-run partnership with Robinson, with 4-9 off four overs as Saints were bowled out inside 16 overs.
It could have been worse of St Michaels only for Ben Snelll who took 6-27 off his 9.4 overs to limit what could have been massive chase.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
