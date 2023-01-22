The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga takes big win over St Michaels

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
Ben Snell took six wickets in St Michaels' loss to South Wagga on Saturday.

South Wagga extended their good start to the new year with another dominant win.

