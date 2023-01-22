Traffic is being affected on a section of the Hume Highway following a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services - including police, paramedics and Transport for NSW crews - raced to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the highway at Little Billabong shortly after midday.
The crash has closed one of two southbound lanes.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said a van towing a trailer jackknifed, throwing a large amount of rocks and gravel onto the road.
The spokesperson said the driver and passenger escaped unharmed and are out of the vehicle.
The southbound lane will remain closed while the road is cleared of debris.
Drivers are being advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
