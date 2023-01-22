Tireless cancer awareness advocate Alan Pottie has been shortlisted to be Wagga's 2023 Citizen of the Year.
Mr Pottie is the driving force behind Wagga's major cancer fundraiser Relay for Life.
The annual community event raises funds for those impacted by cancer.
Through the challenges of COVID, Mr Pottie led the event committee and has played a key role in helping the charity raise $125,000 over the past three years.
When he heard of the nomination, Mr Pottie got a big surprise.
"It was very surprising and humbling," he said.
"It's not something you expect. No one does it for the recognition, but it's lovely when it happens."
Mr Pottie came to be involved with the Cancer Council after a personal brush with cancer.
"I was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2010," he said.
Tonsil cancer is one of several throat cancers.
While throat cancers are not that common, renowned Australian singer John Farnham was also recently diagnosed with one.
While having treatment for cancer, Mr Pottie met a person on the Relay for Life committee. "They invited me to come along," he said.
In 2012, he joined Relay for Life and has been part of the committee ever since.
"I also started doing other volunteer programs with Cancer Council during that time," he said.
Mr Pottie said there are a variety of volunteering opportunities open to the community at the council.
"They do workshops on how to live well after cancer, community speaking and run Cancer Connect, which is a peer support program," he said.
"So there's a range of things you can do," he said.
Reflecting on his motivations to serve with the Cancer Council, Mr Pottie chose to turn his tough experience with cancer around to help others.
"I wanted to turn this lemon into a lemonade, to turn the experience into a positive one," he said.
Mr Pottie said he also wanted to make sense out of it all. "There was no lifestyle reason why I got cancer," he said.
Asking himself what he could do to give back, Mr Pottie chose to spread the message and raise awareness about the dangers of cancer.
"I want to try and reach out to people to be aware of their own bodies, to reach out and try and detect cancer early," he said.
"That's the best thing you can do for yourself."
Mr Pottie hopes by raising awareness, more people will take advantage of cancer checks.
Mr Pottie is also a Global Hero of Hope, one of just 36 people around the world to hold the title.
Wagga's Citizen of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, January 25.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
