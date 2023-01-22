New Marrar captain Nick Molkentin is looking forward to leading the Bombers this season with the ruck taking over the role from Jackson Moye.
"Yeah I'm pretty excited," Molkentin said.
"There's a bit of pride there as well and Slip Moye has done a really good job of leading the side the last couple of years.
"I'll just try and carry that on and it will be good to still have him playing.
"I'll be going back to him and listening to what he has got to say and just try and lead from the front like he did."
Molkentin is entering his eighth season at the Bombers with him first making the move over from Lavington ahead of the 2016 season while his brother Matt was coaching.
While initially only planning to spend a short time at Langtry Oval, Molkentin has instead stuck around and is now a three-time premiership player.
"Matt got me out here back in 2016 and I probably only expected to play one year here," he said.
"I'm still here now in 2023, it says a lot about the club and I hold it in high regard.
"It's quite a honour to be captain."
Despite losing best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds and young gun Sam Emery, Molkentin was confident that the Bombers would be competitive again.
"We've lost a couple of players, but we've got a lot of young blokes coming through," he said.
"It's going to take a lot of work and we are going to be the hunted side this year and everyone is going to want our head.
"We will have to be on our best every week I reckon."
While there is a number of teams chasing down the Bombers, Molkentin believes it will be The Rock-Yerong Creek leading the pack after a successful season in 2022 plus them being quite active in their recruiting during the off-season.
"It looks like they have picked up pretty well over the off-season and they were already a really strong side," he said.
"They knocked us off last year early on and we met them in the grand final, so they will be right up there again this year.
"East Wagga are always there about's also, so they are probably the two to beat.
"Hopefully we are up there at the end, but it will take a lot of work."
The Bombers are continuing to build nicely with them already adding Connor Willis and Josh Staines to the side while they have this week confirmed the signing of Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes forward Mitch Bloomfield.
While Bloomfield spent the majority of last season in reserve grade at MCUE, he has played 30 first grade games since making his debut in 2018.
Bombers coach Cal Gardner was thrilled to welcome Bloomfield on board, with him adding to the young core group at Marrar.
"We are happy to get Mitchy on board," Gardner said.
"He's another young fella coming across which is exciting, he will get his opportunity playing with us and hopefully he thrives on it.
"We're glad to have him on board both as a player and he will be a ripping bloke to have around the club as well."
While unsure of where exactly Bloomfield will play, Gardner believed they would be hoping to use him in the forward half of the ground.
"He is obviously the type of size that can be a little goal-sneak and get front of centre of contests," he said.
"But I think he could also have the ability to push down the ground on the wing or something like that."
