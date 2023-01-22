The Daily Advertiser

New Marrar captain Nick Molkentin is looking forward to leading the Bombers this season with him saying it was an honour to be picked for the role

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Marrar captain Nick Molkentin is looking forward to leading the Bombers in 2023. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

New Marrar captain Nick Molkentin is looking forward to leading the Bombers this season with the ruck taking over the role from Jackson Moye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.