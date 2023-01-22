Wagga RSL rips through Lake Albert for 83

Wagga RSL had the last laugh after putting on a dominant display to down Lake Albert.
After a complaint from Lake Albert over Sam Smith's clearance led to Wagga RSL being stripped of a Twenty20 win, there was plenty of interest heading into the clash at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
However the Bulldogs ripped through the batting line up of the Bulls, bowling them out for 83 inside 33 overs and hit the winning runs before the first drinks break.
Captain Sam Perry was thrilled with another strong performance.
"It was a pretty clinical display," Perry said.
"We spoke about it all week and that's what we wanted to do.
"We wanted to put everything that has happened over the last couple of weeks behind us and come out and show how good of a club and how good of a team we are.
"Thankfully we were able to do that."
All six of RSL's bowlers picked up at least one wicket.
Perry is really impressed with the whole unit.
"Last week we bowled really well and this week we might have bowled better," he said.
"I think they only hit three or four boundaries, which speaks volumes of the bowling we produced."
They then made light work of the chase, despite losing three wickets with Will Morley (41) and Austin Cornell (20 not out) doing the bulk of the work.
Perry thought it was an improvement on last week's chase as they made it three wins in a row.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
