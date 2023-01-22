The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL rips through Lake Albert for 83

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 22 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Morley juggles a catch before removing Adam Newcombe for Lake Albert's top score of 23 in Wagga RSL's win on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga RSL had the last laugh after putting on a dominant display to down Lake Albert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.