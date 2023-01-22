Five days after two major fires broke out in the region's north, firefighters have finally brought them under control.
Two blazes sparked by lightning strikes on Sandy Creek Road at Tallimba have now burnt out a total of 1028 hectares.
On Wednesday, RFS called in air support to help battle the blazes as they threatened surrounding farmland.
Rural Fire Service Bland-Temora district manager Inspector Tom McDevitt said the blazes were in close proximity to each other eventually merged.
However, he said the fire threatened to breach containment lines if firefighters didn't take the initiative and conduct some back burning.
"The fire itself burned around 400 hectares, but to contain the fire and get it to patrol [status], we implemented a strategic backburn which escalated the burnt ground to 1028 hectares," Insp McDevitt said.
Insp McDevitt said crews now have hard containment lines all around the fire ground.
"Crews and heavy plant [machinery] have managed to black out at least 30 metres [of ground] around the entire fire ground," he said.
However, the blaze is not extinguished yet, with the inspector saying timber continues to burn in rugged terrain.
"That will continue to burn and smoulder for the next two or three days," he said.
Insp McDevitt said crews will continue to periodically patrol the fire ground during this time.
One of the biggest blazes for the 2022-2023 fire season in the region, at one stage up to 50 personnel were on the ground with around 28 trucks, three graders and two bulk water carts.
They were also assisted by a fixed wing aircraft and a rotary aircraft to bring the fire under control.
Insp McDevitt reminded farmers and all members of the public to remain alert to the fire risk heading into the second half of summer.
"[If] you're out bushwalking, riding motorbikes, just be aware of the fire danger [rating] and weather on the day," he said.
"This is particularly important for anyone welding or grinding.
"They need to ensure they have fire protection with them and the means to be able to extinguish any fire they start.
"They also need to be aware of total fire ban days when they can't weld or grind."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
