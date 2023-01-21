A hay shed fire has caused damage at a property in Finley.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service were called to the property on Rice Mill Road about 5.15pm on Friday.
Firefighters in five trucks were confronted with a fire burning in hay in the shed.
An RFS spokesman said the blaze was declared extinguished at 9.15pm.
Work continued to separate the hay and avoid further re-ignition of the fire.
Crews from Finley, Berrigan, Howlong, Jerilderie, and Deniliquin were in attendance.
It was unclear what sparked the blaze.
"The fire was contained to the structure," a Rural Fire Service spokesman said.
"Crews worked to remove and extinguish the hay."
