The Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race is set to return this year after a two year hiatus and organisers hope it will be the beginning of a new long standing Wagga tradition.
The event is put on by South Wagga Apex and started in 2019, replacing the annual gumi race, but was postponed for the past two years due to COVID-19 and poor river conditions.
But with Wagga beach looking pristine and locals back enjoying the cooling Murrumbidgee waters, the duck race is quacking back for Australia day 2023.
Organiser Zachary Morden-Jones said the races are all about celebrating the beautiful river while bringing the community together at the same time.
And for someone who grew up enjoying gumi races, Mr Morden-Jones hopes the duck races can continue for years to come.
"As the generations come through it's quite special to get involved in running events that you remember from your childhood and continue that tradition," he said.
"You think about the native cultures, [the river] has been an important part of the community for how long? And to continue to celebrate the great Murrumbidgee river that we have access to, I think is cool."
Mr Morden-Jones said there will be something for everyone on the day with heaps of food vendors, Romanos running a bar, music, face painting, petting zoo, pony rides and of course ducks races throughout the day.
The fun starts at Wagga beach at 12.30pm and people can race for $5.00 a Duck, with $5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.
