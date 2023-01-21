The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga Apex's Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race is back for 2023

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 22 2023 - 9:03am, first published January 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Organiser Zachary Morden-Jones, alongside son Chayse, 11, and some real and less real ducks all gearing up for the return of the Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race is set to return this year after a two year hiatus and organisers hope it will be the beginning of a new long standing Wagga tradition.

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

