A driver had a lucky escape after being thrown from his ute in a crash at Lake Albert.
Emergency services were called to Marshalls Creek at 6.30pm on Friday, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A NSW Police spokesperson said a Nissan Navara was travelling north on Vincent Road when it "lost control and rolled, ejecting the driver".
Pictures from the scene show the crumpled ute halfway into the creek, with its tray ripped clean off and lying metres away alongside one of the vehicle's wheels.
The driver, a 50-year-old man, was being treated by members of the public when NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene.
He was treated for facial, shoulder and lower limb injuries and, although the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was called, he was eventually transported to Wagga Base hospital via road for assessment.
The man underwent blood and urine testing at hospital and the police spokesperson said an investigation is under way into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
