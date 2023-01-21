The Daily Advertiser

Emergency services were called to reports of single-vehicle crash at Marshalls Creek on Friday

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:46pm, first published January 21 2023 - 2:00pm
The wreckage of a Nissan Navara which rolled into a creek near Lake Albert after a horror smash on Friday afternoon. The tray in the foreground ripped completely off the truck. Picture by Madeline Begley

A driver had a lucky escape after being thrown from his ute in a crash at Lake Albert.

Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

