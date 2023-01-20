The DA's big reveal...

The signs are up, but nobody's home... just yet.
You might have seen them already but, if you haven't, the signage has been installed at the DA's new home in the Wagga CBD (pictured above).
It marks the latest chapter in The Daily Advertiser's proud 154-year history serving Wagga and the wider Riverina.
A little over five years ago our staff moved from leafy 48 Trail Street, where the DA had operated since about 1910 when then-owner Steven Sullivan built it (and where I started my journalism career with this masthead), to bustling 19 Peter Street.
Now, we will soon call 57 Berry Street our home.
The Daily Advertiser, The Rural and The Land will all be based at the new office, which is in the final stages of being fitted out.
I'll have more to say about when we'll be operational from the new site soon, but in the meantime all the DA's staff are continuing to work from home and you can get in touch with us any time via phone or email.
I'm really looking forward to the day we start working from our new Berry Street office.
While working from home has its perks, there's nothing quite like being inside a newsroom and working alongside people passionate about journalism.
What you'll find inside our newsroom is a team of dedicated news and sport journalists, editors, sales staff and others whose commitment is to you - our readers - and this great city and region we call home.
This year not only brings with it a new leadership structure for the DA (I look forward to telling you more about another key appointment soon) and a new home, but a chance for us to reset and revisit how we tell the region's stories.
As the recently-appointed editor of the DA, the masthead that proudly claims to be the Riverina's own, I want to cover more of our great region and give a voice to more people who call it home.
I want to continue to be Wagga and the Riverina's go-to news source. No other media outlet can tell a story like we can - from powerful words to striking imagery and, more recently, captivating video content. No one else can bring you the level of breaking news coverage we can.
I also want to be the people's paper.
It's why I'd like you to tell me what you think is working and what needs some work. Is there something you'd like to see more of? Maybe less of? Should we be doing something differently?
Please let me know what you think.
I'd also be keen to know if you've got a story you'd like us to tell (you'll find a selection of the week's biggest stories below).
I look forward to hearing from you, and continuing to deliver you the news when you want it and in a way you want it.
All the best for the week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
