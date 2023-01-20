Paramedics are assessing a woman after two cars collided on a busy Wagga road on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services, including police, responded to reports of a two-car crash near the Glenfield Road and Fernleigh Road roundabout shortly after 5pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics remain on scene assessing a female in her 20s who was involved in the crash.
Tow trucks also remain on scene working to clear the vehicles from the road.
Motorists travelling in the area are being advised to take caution and drive to the conditions, with southbound traffic still affected.
It has not been confirmed by paramedics if the female patient has been injured and if she will require hospital treatment.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
