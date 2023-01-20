Crime Dont Pay but winning sure does

Crime Dont Pay is starting to get a liking for narrow wins at Riverina Paceway.
For the second time in three starts, Crime Dont Pay was able to take a narrow victory on the track.
However Friday's win in the Waratah Heat opens plenty of opportunities.
Coming off a fast-finishing effort at Canberra on Sunday, trainer Michael Hawke continues to be impressed with the six-year-old.
"He's been absolutely airbourne in his last three or four runs," Hawke said.
"He went 57 flat around Canberra on Sunday night off the track, only got beaten three metres and got home in 27 so we came down pretty confident."
Crime Dont Pay went 25 races without success, spanning back to June before breaking through at Riverina Paceway earlier this month.
Hawke has been impressed with how the six-year-old has been able to turn it around.
"He just loves following speed and if they go hard he is in it but if they go slow and then zip up he gets left floundering a bit," he said.
"It takes him a week to wind up but he just keeps coming."
However with 14 wins, almost double of any of his rivals, heading into the event for up to 54 pacers it certainly looked like a suitable affair.
Hawke was pleased with how things panned out.
"It's one way the system is good, some people don't like it but some horses it suits and some it doesn't," he said.
"He's been going real good lately."
Crime Dont Pay charged around the field before just holding off a late rally from Smash It.
It was almost a double for The Rock trainer-driver Shane Hallcroft, who tasted success earlier on the programme with The Clock Winder, but he finished a head short.
However both pacers have now qualified for the lucrative final on February 4.
Crime Dont Pay finished seventh in a similar final in October, which was taken out by Riverina pacer Sasha.
The performance gives Hawke some confidence for the final.
"I think he is going a bit better now and it is a lower grade this one," Hawke said.
"I think he will be competitive as long as they run along for him.
"The barrier draw means everything at Menangle as if you draw out wide you are in trouble but with a good barrier draw and if they run along they will know he is there in the finish."
Meanwhile Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt was the only multiple winner on the program.
He had Loubowski make two straight wins since coming over from Australia before Blazing Banner scored a dominant victory.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
