The Wagga Rules Club is one of the first Australian venues to trial a new technology aimed at curbing problem gambling.
The OK2PLAY initiative has been rolled out at the venue since late last year and offers multiple prompt points within the club where patrons are given the opportunity to respond to the question, "Are you OK2PLAY?"
Members will be confronted with the message as they swipe their cards on entry and there are also multiple QR codes around the venue which when scanned offer patrons a discrete way to alert staff that they have an issue.
In other news
Staff then direct patrons who answer 'no' to the appropriate assistance and counselling.
With debate surrounding the proliferation of poker machines in NSW intensifying in recent weeks, Rules Club general manager Jack Jolly said it's important that his club is proactive in helping club members with addiction.
"We want to help our members, we want our members to be comfortable and safe and enjoy their visits," he said.
"We have a number of people self-excluded from the club. OK2PLAY provides a quicker solution and a quicker avenue for those members who do have a problem to get the assistance they need."
The initiative can also be used to connect people mental health problems or other addictions with help, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.