Turbine fires a new hazard for regional Australia

A wind turbine caught fire at the Cullerin Wind Farm on January 5.
Fire crews could do little but make sure that there were no localised fires.
A wind turbine on fire is unusual, I would have thought. The ABC website had a report, so I watched the 7pm ABC News that night.
Not a mention! Maybe something the ABC would rather not tell city audiences?
But if an internet search is any guide, few other news services thought it was worth a mention, either.
The Goulburn Post, the Bowral local news section on the Daily Telegraph's website (but not in the newspaper), and The Daily Mail website - that seemed to be it.
Imagine if that turbine had chosen January 2020 to catch fire!
The RFS was quickly on the scene with 20 firefighters, and six trucks. The fire happened at about 6am, in a year with summer green grass. Flames and black smoke spewed from the structure.
"They were on scene to make sure no fires were sparked from the fire within the structure itself," Rural Fire Services spokesman Greg Allan said. "The RFS crews handed over to the local turbine contractor, and RFS crews left the scene at around 11 o'clock this morning."
Mr Allan said this was an unusual call-out for fire crews. "At this time of year RFS crews and fire agencies are most likely dealing with grass and bushfires," he said.
The Daily Mail's comprehensive report added that no firefighting resources were able to reach it. "Our job was to be on the ground and watch for possible grass fires of which there were none," an RFS spokesperson said.
"Talking with the owner and operator it seems to be industry practice across the world to let it burn, for safety and access you can't really get into it when it's on fire ... You don't want water and electricity to mix. The electricity was isolated from the structure and we basically had to wait for it to go out on its own."
Just let it burn! A lucky escape for surrounding landholders? According to the Goulburn Post, 12 months ago almost to the day, when the grass wasn't so green, RFS crews were battling a fast-moving grass fire that burnt 52 hectares on Robbs Lane in Chatsbury near Goulburn. That fire was thought to have been started by a spark from an angle grinder.
The fire reported on page 2 of last Monday's DA mentioned an angle grinder. So, how much more newsworthy is a blazing turbine? Ninety metres up, where spots of blazing oil could have caught the wind and spread the fire far and wide very quickly?
If, as we are told, turbine fires are supposed to be a very rare and unique event, I would have expected that this "unique event" would have rated a mention.
But turbine fires are not all that uncommon - probably one in 200 turbines will catch fire during their lives, or as few as one in 2000, depending on the website. Go to wind-watch.org and click Accidents. Or go to firetrace.com/wind-turbine-fire, where you will read that over the last five years the average world number of wind turbines fires was 25.4.
The Cullerin wind farm is ageing. Can we expect these fires to become more common as wind farms deteriorate?
If a few symbolic turbines were to be erected in prominent positions in Sydney's Northern Beaches or Eastern Suburbs, perhaps the first fire would lead to a greater understanding that only regional Australia suffers the threats posed by turbine fires.
While I was researching these fires, I came across another interesting fact. Turbine blades simply go to landfill once they are replaced. More than 8000 blades were buried in the US in 2021 alone.
Professor Peter Majewski from the University of South Australia is working on a recycling plan, but as he says, blades "are made of either carbon fibre or glass fibre composite material, both of which are expensive to break down, with the recovered materials having minimal market value ... it is so expensive to recycle them, and the recovered materials are worth so little."
Maybe "renewables" aren't so renewable after all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.