There is one simple reason Aunty Cheryl Penrith works so hard for the Wagga community - to make the path a little bit easier for future residents.
Those that put the Wiradjuri elder forward as one of the nominees for Wagga's Citizen of the Year award would probably argue she has already accomplished exactly that.
As one of the leaders of the local Wiradjuri community, Aunty Cheryl sits on countless committees and boards shaping the future of the city.
She also provides personal support and guidance to Wiradjuri people across the region, serving as a role model for many young residents.
Aunty Cheryl said she was "really honoured" to receive the nomination, which she said comes with a degree of responsibility.
"It really makes you feel like the work you do is of value and appreciated," Aunty Cheryl said.
"But it also comes with a real responsibility, because you're being put forward as somebody for people to look up to."
Aunty Cheryl has committed the past 30 years of her life to improving the lives of other Wiradjuri people in Wagga.
She said there has been a massive shift in the city over those years, which she likes to think is the result of all the work herself and other community leaders have put in.
"I just really want to make Wagga a better place for all of us to live," Aunty Cheryl said.
"It's about opening doors and building networks so that the path for other people is a bit easier."
Looking back over her recent accomplishments, Aunty Cheryl said one of the biggest highlights was the return of seven Aboriginal artefacts to Wiradjuri country.
The cultural objects had been stored in Sydney for the past 40 years, but were given to the Museum of the Riverina on a long-term loan following consultation from Aunty Cheryl and other elders.
Aunty Cheryl said she could not do the work she does without the support, guidance and encouragement of other elders like Aunty Mary Atkinson and Uncle James Ingram.
Wagga's Citizen of the Year will be announced at the official Australia Day awards ceremony, which is being held at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, January 25.
