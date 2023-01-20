Call to share your photos and memories as Wagga's Civic Theatre celebrates 60 years

Did you know the Wagga Civic Theatre is celebrating 60 years this year?
The theatre was officially opened amidst much excitement on June 29, 1963 thanks to the support and finance of many individuals and local organisatons.
In 2023, it will be celebrate its rich history and look with excitement to the future.
There is so much to be proud of and so many wonderful stories and memories centred around the stage, building and people.
Since theatre is all about storytelling, the theatre is collecting your photos, memories and stories to use as part of the celebrations.
Help the theatre remember the stories that took place on stage, backstage, in the audience and back home after the show.
You can share your photos and stories online at www.civictheatre.com.au/ShareYourStory, email them to boxoffice@civictheatre.com.au, or drop into the theatre between 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
Your memories will make the 60th anniversary celebrations a true celebration of the city, arts community and the friendships that are created and strengthened through shared experiences.
Some dates to put in your diary include:
Wednesday, June 28, 11am - Silver Circle Singalong
Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm - 60th Anniversary Gala Concert
