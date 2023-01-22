The Daily Advertiser
Left in the Wake

Tourism bouncing back in the Riverina after flood-soaked summer

Monty Jacka
Monty Jacka
January 23 2023 - 9:30am
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream owner Kylie Cashen, pictured with Lawanna and Lily Cashen, says visitors have flooded to Wagga later than usual this summer. Picture by Les Smith

Business is bouncing back for Riverina tourism operators after heavy rain and wild floods dampened spirits and drowned out events at the start of summer.

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

