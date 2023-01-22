Business is bouncing back for Riverina tourism operators after heavy rain and wild floods dampened spirits and drowned out events at the start of summer.
According to a Wagga City Council spokesperson, the tourism sector in the city is "exhibiting positive signs of recovery", with solid forward bookings so far this year.
The upturn in visitors has come later than usual for many operators, after floodwaters wreaked havoc on the regional road network and caused uncertainty for travellers.
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream was expecting a turnout of over 3000 people for a festival in mid-November, but had to cancel the Wagga event due to the flooding.
"It was the most interest we've ever had in an event ... but the people who were coming from Griffith and Narrandera were very concerned about getting across," owner Kylie Cashen said.
"We had also had so much water on the farm and there were lots of mosquitoes around so we just had to cancel it. It just meant that whole opportunity was lost."
Mrs Cashen said visitation remained very low for the following weeks, with many people uncertain about whether they could access the strawberry farm even after floodwaters had receded.
These concerns appear to have finally been eased, with visitors once again feeling confident to flock to the Wagga region in mid-January.
"We most certainly have bounced back," Mrs Cashen said.
"There are actually people who are coming to see us who have told us they chose Wagga for their summer holiday."
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream has looked to mitigate the impact of future floods through the design of its plantation.
All of the farm's strawberries are grown off the ground and the on-site cafe was constructed on a building pad.
"We know that with the changing climate there is the potential for greater weather events occurring ... so we've done everything we can to prepare ourselves," Mrs Cashen said.
The local accommodation sector was able to largely avoid the negative impact of the floods, even experiencing a spike in bookings during the peak of flooding events in early November.
Wagga City Council said this was due to evacuated residents seeking emergency accommodation.
"The city did experience a dip in occupancy rates in early December, however in the weeks leading up the festive season this is not an unusual pattern," the spokesperson said.
"During the Christmas and New Year period, there was an influx of visitors into the region who stayed in commercial accommodation and primarily stayed with friends and relatives."
Wagga relies heavily on tourism, with 1.3 million visitors injecting about $385 million into the local economy each year.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
