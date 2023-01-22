Wagga's Edward Eom woke up after brain surgery with significant brain damage in 2013 and couldn't so much as remember his own name, let alone those around him.
Having to had learn to walk again, Mr Eom was on a mission to live everyday of his life with enthusiasm.
From travelling Europe to a stint in Denmark where learnt the skills to work on electronic vehicles, to now running his own business, Mr Eom has beat all odds.
Having played with repairing wiring on petrol motorcycles and completing others started project bikes,he developed his electrical knowledge and skills, and then started learning how to make electric conversions of motorbikes, so that they can be road legal.
In November 2022 Mr Eom opened his business EOM Bikes at a site on Copland Street, and business has been booming.
"EOM Bikes isn't only about bikes. We work with people to find the best ways for them to take charge and responsibility for their transport and energy use, and even energy generation too," he said.
"Sometimes we can supply 'off the shelf' products to suit your situation, or we can design and build your ideal transport solution, either from new or used components.
"We will do everything we can to aid you to achieve your power and motion goals."
Before Mr Eom opened up his business in Wagga, locals were often forced to travel if they needed electronic vehicle repairs, as the skill proves unique.
With the demand for his services high, Mr Eom is hoping to be able to employ someone in the future similar to himself.
His newly established site is at 22/23 Copland Street. For inquiries visit the Facebook Page titled; 'Eom Bikes'.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
